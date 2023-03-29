Food companies can now avail of grant funding to cover consultancy fees associated with finding new export markets. \ Philip Doyle

Food companies can now access a grant of up to €36,000 to help develop new export markets outside of the UK.

The financial aid available under the Post-Brexit Market Growth and Diversification Grant can be used for cost of hiring consultants to undertake research into new or existing export markets.

Eligible Enterprise Ireland and Bord Bia client companies can apply. They must demonstrate that they have suffered a 5% reduction in UK sales in 2020, 2021 or 2022 compared to 2019 levels.

The grant support, developed under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR), will see companies receive up to 50 days of consultancy in developing a "go to market" plan. It will be provided at a rate of 80% subject to a maximum grant of €36,000.

Support

Launching the new grant aid, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said that despite their resilience there are certain companies and sectors for who the new trading relationship with the UK has resulted in a decrease in sales to that market.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney. \ Dylan Vaughan

“We want to help these companies to bring their products and services to new markets and to seek out new supply chain avenues.

“To do that effectively they need a strategic plan and this new initiative will provide them with the right tools and approach to thrive in new markets,” he said.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said that given its scale and importance, the UK remains Ireland’s “top priority” food export market.

However, he said this must operate alongside a “clear market diversification strategy for product categories with over dependence”.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O'Toole.

“This new grant will assist companies to develop a robust market diversification strategy and understand where to play and how to win,” he said.

Application

To qualify, companies must complete a Brexit impact declaration form and submit their application by 31 May 2023.

Expense claims against consultancy costs must be submitted by 31 October 2023.

Read more

How will UK trade agreements affect Irish farmers?

IFA demands Government ‘comes clean on €1bn Brexit reserve’