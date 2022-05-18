The value of Irish food exports for March 2022 increased in value by €167m to €1,036m, a rise of 19% when compared with the same month last year, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Food export value growth is seen across a number of commodities, including meat, with export values up some 25% from €324m in March 2021 to €406m for the same month this year.

There was a 30% increase in the value of dairy and egg exports, from €205m in March 2021 to €267 in March 2022.

The value of animal feedstuff exports increased by 5% when comparing the same two months in 2021 and 2022, reflective of the increase in the prices paid and not additional volumes.

Meanwhile, the value of materials for further agricultural production imported into Ireland in March 2022 grew from €275m to €424m, or by some 54% when compared with the same month last year.