Exports by Enterprise Ireland-backed food companies increased by 6% in 2021 to €12.9bn, which is just under half (47%) of all Enterprise Ireland-backed companies.

Across all Enterprise Ireland-backed companies, export growth was up 12%, the highest ever level of growth reported.

Despite Brexit, trade with the UK increased by 15% last year to €8.43bn and the UK accounts for just under one-third (31%) of total export trade for client companies.

Sales to the eurozone were up 10% to €6.04bn, which is 22% of total exports and North American sales were up 14% to €4.87bn.

Client companies contributed €31bn to the Irish economy in 2021, and CEO Leo Clancy welcomed the fact that “while the UK remains our largest trading partner, it is good to see that our strategy to grow exports to other key markets, especially the eurozone, continues to pay dividends.”