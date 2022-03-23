Plans announced for the new Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain have the potential to be game-changing in terms of regaining control of the food-supply chain from retailers, president of Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), Pat McCormack said.

McCormack said that the remit of the new ombudsman’s office “could not be simpler”.

He said that it had to “rebalance” the present completely “lop-sided food supply-chain” that had the lowest margins going to those doing the most work with the highest costs, while the highest margins went to the retail corporations.

The retailers, McCormack said, did the least work and were able to dictate prices forward to the consumer and backwards to the farmer.

He added that such a rebalancing would mean that future food prices would begin from a “cost-plus” basis.

The establishment of this office could indicate that the Government finally understood the fundamental nature of the question that must be answered

“Item number one” on the agenda according to McCormack was an absolute ban on the “below-costs” sale of food by retailers where farmers are forced to subsidise retailers’ promotions and sales campaigns.

He said that the Irish Government had “belatedly come to understand” that we can either have naturally superb food produced in an environmentally sustainable and secure way by family farms, or we can continue with the present cheap food system driven by corporate greed with the implications that has for our national, environmental, and social future.

McCormack concluded by saying: “The establishment of this office could indicate that the Government finally understood the fundamental nature of the question that must be answered.”

ICSA reaction

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Association (ISCA) is cautious but welcomes the the establishment of the Office for Fairness and Transparency in the Agri-Food Supply Chain.

The group has been lobbying for such an office since 2014, however, the ICSA warned that it would be seeking a meeting with the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue in the coming days to ensure that the office will have the “necessary powers to properly audit who gets what in the supply chain”.

The Grant Thornton reports were unsuccessful in establishing where all the profit goes in the beef chain

“ICSA wants to see this office publish annual reports with no holds barred on the breakdown of who profits from beef sales.

“ICSA has continuously lobbied for full transparency into who gets what from the supply chain, particularly in regard to red meats.

“The Grant Thornton reports were unsuccessful in establishing where all the profit goes in the beef chain, and it is now essential that this office succeeds where previous efforts have failed,” he said.

The Unfair Trading Practices Directive was a start, but it has been hampered by lobbying from other players

The ICSA has said that “this has been a long time coming” but hopeful that progress is now being made.

“The Unfair Trading Practices Directive was a start, but it has been hampered by lobbying from other players in the food chain which took some of the good out of it,” a spokesperson from ICSA said.

“We intend to fight hard now to make sure that this new office has the teeth to stand up to vested interests.”

Minister McConalogue has delivered an important milestone and we thank him for that, but it is now vital that we keep the fight going until we get proper protection and fairness for the primary producer.

The ICSA concluded by saying that the war in Ukraine shows “just how important the primary producer is” and now, more than ever, is the time to stop the abuse of farmers by more powerful big business further down the line.