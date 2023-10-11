A one-day symposium at DCU next week will explore the history of Ireland’s food output, from the catastrophic Great Famine of the 19th century to the hugely successful export industry of today.
The symposium – titled ‘Feeding Ireland since the Famine: Sustainability, production and the State’ – will consist of three panels that will explore the interrelated themes of food sustainability, food production and State intervention.
The event takes place at St Patrick’s Campus, DCU, on Saturday, 21 October (at 9am to 5pm).
For further information contact michael.loughman@feedingirlconference.com
