Irish beef price peaked in May, the question now is has it reached the bottom? \ Donal O' Leary

Irish beef prices climbed to €5.26/kg for the R3 grade, excluding VAT at the beginning of February and held around that level until the middle of May.

Unfortunately, it has been downhill since then with the value of the same grade down to €4.72/kg at the beginning of August with no indication of an upturn in sight.

While the wet summer has had an impact on farmer decisions to sell on a local basis, the overall cattle supply to factories has been down 4% at just over 1m head up to the week ending 6 August.

Market situation.

With 90% of Irish beef exported, the value of beef depends on the market in the UK first and foremost, followed by EU countries. Volumes sold outside Europe are miniscule, with sales to North America and Asia between January and May this year the lowest in the past five years.

Half of Irish beef exports are to the UK, so strength of demand for beef there impacts on the value of Irish beef. Up until May this market performed well. Beef exports which were 75,322t between Jan – May 2022, worth €456.4m increased to 76,263t for the same period this year with the value increasing to €510.5m. Source Bord Bia.

Consumer trends

Kantar data, which measures UK retail beef sales, shows a 3.7% decline in volumes sold for the year ending 9 July 2023 even though the value was up 11%. For the four weeks ending 9 July, it was a drop in volume of 2.5% and increase in value of 13%. The higher value of sales on lower volumes reflects the impact of price inflation.

While the consumer data appears contradictory to Irish beef exports, factories would say that the spring holiday season in the UK around Easter, and a third May bank holiday with the Coronation, all contributed to very strong demand up to that point.

There is now an expectation that whatever about volume, the value of Irish beef sales to the UK will have fallen in June and subsequent months.

UK farmers have also taken a beef price hit since May but despite this, the current British price equivalent to €5.36/kg for the R3 steer, excluding VAT is still 8c/kg more than the best Irish price paid back in May and a massive 54c/kg more than the current Irish price.

European and global market

Beef sales in mainland Europe are also sluggish, and the farm gate price for the EU R3 young bull average has trended slightly lower than the Irish R3 steer price for much of this year, though it was 2c/kg higher at the end of the first week in August.

Bord Bia consumer research in Ireland’s main beef export markets shows that consumers are adapting to cost of living pressures by eating out less and switching to cheaper beef cuts. Another trend in the research is the increase in the number of people not buying beef while grocery shopping.

Consumers surveyed in six of Ireland’s largest beef export markets were slightly less inclined to consider buying beef in the first half of this year compared with the same period in 2021.

Global markets are well supplied, with Australian volumes in particular running well ahead of recent years. For week ending 5 August, they slaughtered 121,713 head of cattle compared with 100,735 in the same week last year. This is happening at a time when Japan and South Korea, the biggest Asian importers after China are showing a decline in import volumes. On the other hand if the Argentinian beef export ban remains in place for any length of time, it will reduce global beef supply.

Comment

With so much Irish beef sold in the UK, what happens in that market is a key driver for the value of Irish cattle. Food price inflation in July was 14.9%, more than twice the rate of general inflation.

This, combined with high interest rates, means that consumers are increasingly cost conscious in food purchases and beef will never compete with either chicken or pork on price.

There is no obvious alternative outlet at present in global markets, with the possible exception of China, though that market has disappointed so far.

If there is a glimmer of hope, Irish R3 steers have now fallen below the EU average R3 young bull price, and farmers will be hoping that this is evidence that the current Irish cattle price cycle is at the bottom of the curve.