The current surge in food prices seen on supermarket shelves is likely to get worse for consumers, professor of agriculture and food economics at UCD Michael Wallace has said.

Wallace told RTÉ Radio One that food price inflation had been relatively moderate until last autumn, as they had been swamped by increases in other areas such as energy, transport and housing.

However, Wallace predicts that the next couple of months will see extra pressures on consumers' budgets.

Added pressure

"Cost pressures are really building and are likely to feed through into further increases, adding extra pressure to all our grocery budgets over the over the next few months," he said.

Wallace said that there are an array of "interrelated factors", some of which, of a global nature, that are causing price increases in retailers.

We're probably looking at around 15% to 20% of an increase

"Costs have been increasing in the food production and processing industries, driven particularly by energy prices."

These prices, he said, have fed through into substantial increases in fertiliser prices adding that they "have doubled in the last number of months".

Wallace said that meat and dairy product prices will see an increase due to these rising inputs costs that are increasing production costs dramatically on farms.

"With meat production costs, we're probably looking at around 15% to 20% of an increase," he said.

Other factors

Wallace added: "We've seen remarkable increases in raw material costs and packaging costs.

"There are also issues with labour shortages and indeed supply-chain bottlenecks, in terms of things like the availability of parts for equipment and so forth.

"On top of that, we've been dealing with some weather-related factors which led to poor harvest from some of the major exporters, which have further contributed to some of the inflation that we've seen in specific product areas."

Alluding to what way inflation will go further down the line, Wallace said that we are just at the start of the surge in food prices and are actually behind other countries at the moment.

"In the United States, food inflation is running at 6%, in Germany it's close to 6% and in the UK it's 4%.

"So we're some way behind that at the moment. But there is evidence that it's really starting to pick up as those cost increases are starting to seep through."

Shopping around

Wallace cautions the degree to which individuals can deal with this crisis by shopping around.

"What we're seeing are rises in product prices right across the board from the value ranges right through up into the more premium offerings," he said.