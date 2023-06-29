Reducing food waste is an important climate action, the EPA's Laura Burke has said.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has called on businesses in the food sector to commit to reducing food waste by signing the food waste charter.

Ireland has committed to halving food waste by 2030 under UN Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 and the signing the charter is a pledge to take action to reduce food waste.

Ireland’s first food waste charter was launched in 2017 and focused on the grocery retail sector, this new charter expands the call to action to every organisation in Ireland’s food supply chain.

Measure

Businesses signing up to the charter voluntarily commit to measure their food waste, set targets and take action to reduce food waste, and to report annually on progress.

The EPA’s director general Laura Burke, Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement Ossian Smyth, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and a number of supporting state agencies and food sector businesses signed the charter pledging their commitment on Thursday.

The EPA director general said that with almost 800,000t of food waste generated in Ireland annually, meeting Ireland’s commitment to halve food waste by 2030 is very challenging.

“We need to work together. Every business along the food supply chain and in the food services sector must play their part to reduce food waste. These businesses are called on to sign the food waste charter and make a commitment to prevent food waste.

“Reducing food waste is an important climate action, with global food waste accounting for approximately 10% of global GHG emissions. Food waste is also costly, and many food and drink businesses are looking at more efficient production processes and innovation to reduce and prevent food waste,” she said.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that everyone has a role to play in reducing food waste.

“I call on all stakeholders in the agri-food sector to sign up to the food waste charter and pledge to participate in collective efforts to reduce food waste and food loss and to help ensure there is accuracy and consistency of measurement of food waste across the food supply chain,” he said.

Five state agencies – Bord Bia, Bord Iascaigh Mhara, Enterprise Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and Teagasc – pledged their commitment to the charter.