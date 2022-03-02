EU Flags outside Berlaymont, the headquarters of the EU Commission in Brussels

Listening to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue on Wednesday’s lunchtime news, an urban listener would have been forgiven for thinking that the current upward pressure on food prices is mild and containable.

McConalogue used phrases like “adjust to the impact that might be there” and “if input costs go up”.

If and might are words that contrast sharply with the lived experience of almost every farmer in Ireland.

Current food prices won’t sustain pig, poultry or vegetable farmers, and meat, milk and grain farmers have reason to be deeply concerned.

While there’s little benefit in the Government being unduly alarmist, it’s important that consumers understand we are in a drastically changed landscape

Farmers’ input costs have been spiralling out of control for six months now, completely eroding any margin that might be expected from what are record prices for many commodities.

This column recently mentioned that the consumer price index last year was 15% below 1990 levels. It’s untenable.

In truth, we were in a drastically changed landscape even before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Farmers are being forced to absorb much of the increased production cost at that rate

The switch of supports away from food production to environmental good is a fundamental change, and higher standards of production and tracebaility all come at a cost to the farmer.

RTÉ’s Robert Shortt spoke of food inflation running at 5%, compared to little over 1% this time last year. Farmers are being forced to absorb much of the increased production cost at that rate.

Energy suppliers must be under pressure to hold current rates for much longer

Compare it to home heating oil, which has doubled in a year, or electricity prices increasing by over 18% last year. Energy suppliers must be under pressure to hold current rates for much longer.

Through 60 years of the CAP, the EU has protected family farms better than anyone else in the so-called “developed world”.

With war in Europe, involving a military superpower with nuclear capability, the EU faces its greatest ever test of political will.

And as it addresses the threat posed by Russia, and fast-tracks the admission of Ukraine to the EU in the strongest statement of solidarity short of military intervention, Brussels is now reminded of the primary importance of food security, one of the guiding principles and aims of the nascent EEC in post-war, cold war Europe.

We must hope that Minister McConalogue was more blunt at Wednesday’s Council of Ministers meeting than he was on lunchtime radio.