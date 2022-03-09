Wheat in particular has become ‘scare’ in the EU marketplace, Cullinan said. \ Philip Doyle

Upping EU grain output by taking set aside land into production and ‘slowing down’ the implementation of the Farm to Fork and Green Deal strategies have been proposed as measures Europe can take to ensure adequate supplies of food into winter 2022.

The proposals were put forward on Wednesday at the first meeting of the European Food Security Crisis preparedness and response Mechanism (EFSCM), the European Commission’s agri-food stakeholder group.

The group was convened by the Commissioner for Agriculture after the Russian invasion of Ukraine saw the volumes of key farm inputs and cereals traded between the EU and important non-EU suppliers of these goods decreased.

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan told the Irish Farmers Journal that the “mood seems to have changed” in Brussels regarding environmental strategy as the possibility of food shortages arising from the drop in Ukrainian wheat imports become apparent.

The terminology used by the Commission to convey this sentiment was that of a “punctual refinement” of the Green Deal and Farm to Fork, which could essentially see the strategies temporarily postponed, rather than being abandoned.

Set aside

Allowing the planting of crops on set aside land could up the area of cereals sown in some member states increase by between 10% and 15%, it was said.

The land quality and, subsequently, the yield of this acreage may differ from that already in production however.

“There was some degree of coming forward with proposals at the meeting, this is more than can be said about last night,” Cullinan said, in reference to Tuesday’s meeting between Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and farm organisations.

Food scarcity concerns

Wheat supplies in particular are tight in the EU, with the processing and food sector members of the crisis response group indicating that the hard wheat used in the manufacture of food goods, such as breads and doughs, the Cullinan said after the meeting.

The group’s discussions raised the possibility of “unrest in the EU”, should these food supplies dwindle further and lead to price increases on supermarket shelves.

Cullinan also stated that he had pushed for a funding increase for the EU’s €500m crisis reserve fund, which can be mobilised to settle volatile agri-food markets.

It was said by the Commissioner for Agriculture that the free movement of agri-food produce and farm inputs must be maintained throughout the EU.

These comments come as some member states are considering imposing restrictions on the export of grain in light of supply shortages.

Hungary, although not specifically mentioned by the food security group or Cullinan, has ceased its exports of grain.

The Ukrainian perspective

The head of Ukraine’s farmer organisation – the UNAF – briefed the IFA’s umbrella body COPA on Wednesday, Cullinan also told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Ukrainian farmers are facing “very difficult” conditions on the ground, with concerns surrounding the availability of diesel now affecting farmers in the country as oil supplies are diverted towards the country’s defence operations, the IFA president explained.

According to the UNAF head, it is looking like only 30% to 50% of the regular cereal area will be planted this year.

The degree of management that this planted acreage will receive depends on the supplies of farm inputs, labour and the degree of disruption posed by the Russian military occupation.