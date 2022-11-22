Packed shelves and wide-ranging menus are taken for granted by society with little thought given by consumers on how this is possible. The global pandemic did lead to some panic buying but it is a tribute to our farmers, factory workers and shop assistants that nobody went short of food.

No sooner than we were getting out of the pandemic than war returned to Europe with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This has caused serious inflation, particularly for energy, but again food supplies remain fully available even if they are more expensive.