Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue TD and CEO-designate for An Rialálaí Agraibhia (The Agri-Food Regulator), Niamh Lenehan.

The food supply chain bill was signed off by President Michael D Higgins on Wednesday and the office of the Agri Food Regulator - An Rialálaí Agraibhia will now come into effect, taking over the duties of the unfair trading practices (UTP) enforcement authority.

The latter had been responsible for the delivery of the EU legislation on UTPs, which came into effect in 2021.

Welcoming the final step in getting the legislation on to the statute book, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “This landmark legislation, which I have personally led out on since being in opposition, demonstrates my long-standing commitment to bring increased fairness and transparency to the agricultural and food supply chain.”

'Fairness and transparency'

The office will be known as An Rialálaí Agraibhia and the Minister said it “will promote and enforce the principles of fairness and transparency in the agricultural and food supply chain, having a particular regard to farmers, fishers and small food businesses”.

He gave examples of how the office would work:

Will perform price, market analysis and reporting function to bring greater transparency to the supply chain.

Engage with all participants in the supply chain on matters affecting fairness and transparency.

Implement the EU UTP legislation in Ireland.

Niamh Lenehan has already been appointed as CEO for the office of An Rialálaí Agraibhia and is currently heading the interim UTP enforcement authority, whose duties will now transfer to the new office.