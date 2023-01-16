A high dependency on pesticide sprays risks the emergence of resistant crop pests and diseases, the report said.

The continued supply of food across the EU is “not at risk” today despite threats to food security coming from the pollution, climate change and biodiversity loss, according to a report published by the European Commission.

The report states that the EU currently exports more food than it imports and has high self-sufficiency rates in the main agricultural commodities it needs to feed its population.

Pollinator decline is listed in the Commission report as being a “major threat” to food production and food security. It was reported that half of the EU’s tillage land is deficient in pollinator species.

A dependence on high levels of pesticide usage is said in the report to likely pose a medium-term risk to food security across the EU, due to impact on pollinator species, soil health and biodiversity, which the report claims will increase the prevalence of pests in the longer-term.

It maintains that restoring wildlife can boost yields, offer protection from pests and guard against the emergence of spray-resistant pests and diseases.

The risks posed by the possible introduction of new pests and diseases into the EU was also acknowledged.

Some 11,000 invasive species have already spread into Europe, costing taxpayers €12.5bn each year.

Workers

The availability of farm sector workers was also reported to have a direct impact on allowing the sector to deliver products along the agri-food supply chain.

It was stated by the Commission that regions experiencing shortages of farm workers see lower yields and poorer-quality harvests.