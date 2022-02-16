The IFA held simultaneous protests outside Dunnes Stores in Cork and Monaghan to highlight the failure of the retail sector to give price increases to suppliers to address cost increases at farm level. Leading the protest were Nigel Sweetnam, IFA national poultry chair; Tim Cullinan, IFA president and Roy Gallie, IFA national pigs chair. \ Andy Gibson.

We hear a lot of talk about offsets these days. It’s one of the buzzwords in relation to carbon reduction.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that food prices have been the offset for other cost of living increases for decades. But that’s all about to change.

In 1990, the average house price was €60,000, little more than four times the average industrial wage. Now it’s €300,000, with a house in Dublin is €500,000, 10 times the average wage. Rentals have exploded too, but housing is not the only escalating cost.

In 1992, entertainment costs stretched to the odd record,cassette or CD and the television licence. Satellite dishes were a rare sight. Now we have Sky, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and BT Sport.

Among all these escalating costs, food prices have fallen in relative and in real terms

Communications devices amounted to a landline phone which often had a lock on it until after 7pm, incoming calls only. Now, everyone has a mobile phone, every house has broadband and most kids over 12 have a laptop/iPad and a games console.

The variety of food has expanded as much as entertainment options, but the weekly shop has never been cheaper. The consumer price index is at 85% of its 1990 value – meaning food prices have dropped by 15% over the last 30 years.

And the farmer’s share of that shrinking price has been shrinking steadily too, as processors and retailers hoover up every available cent in the system between them.

Effectively, farmers have taken the hit to allow living standards to improve.

Hyper-inflation of production costs means farmers can’t stretch their resources enough to prop up a cheap food system any morev

This was achieved by the transfer of market supports for food to production-linked farmer payments. These payments filled the gap, but have been decoupled from production for nearly two decades. That didn’t matter much to food output, which was maintained and increased. Until now.

Hyper-inflation of production costs means farmers can’t stretch their resources enough to prop up a cheap food system any more. And decoupled payments means they don’t have to.

Pig and poultry farmers protested outside supermarkets this week.

They will go broke in a matter of months at current prices, and scale is no protection. In fact, when costs outstrip sales prices like they are now, scale is a liability. And where pig and poultry farmers lead, other sectors will follow.

So food prices will have to go up, there is no other answer. It may be consumers protesting outside supermarkets before this year of utter change is over.