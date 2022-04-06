Publication of the Food Vision dairy group interim report to the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has been delayed yet again.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that a farm retirement scheme and proposed further cuts to artificial nitrogen will be central recommendations in the report that will be reviewed by the stakeholder grouping ahead of its next meeting on Monday 11 April. No reason for the delay has been published.

Speaking in the Seanad, Minister McConalogue this week said he was expecting a report from the group very shortly.

It was first suggested that this interim report would be released on Wednesday 30 March. That didn’t happen.

Publication was then pushed to Friday 1 April. That didn’t happen and now this Thursday, 7 April, is the intended date for publication.

Food security

IFA dairy chair Stephen Arthur said: “Recent events in Ukraine have at last brought food security back to the forefront of thinking at European level.

“Any proposals to restrict one of the most sustainable dairy sectors in Europe would be wholly irresponsible in that context.”