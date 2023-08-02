The Food Vision 2030 tillage group's preliminary report has been circulated, and contains 19 recommendations.

Taxation measures which support the tillage sector and the recognition of Irish grain in rations are two of 19 recommendations cited in the Food Vision tillage group report.

Among the other recommendations, is a commitment to review all existing sectoral measures, including the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS), tillage TAMS, the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) and Protein Aid Scheme.

Integrated Pest Management (IPM) education and advice are called for, including the use of precision farming technology.

Sustainability issues, including reduced pesticide use, buffer zones, protected urea and cover crops, are among the possibilities for a revamped TIS.

The report also calls for the “maximising of nutrient exchange” between livestock and tillage farms.

‘Genuine effort’

IFA grain chair Kieran McEvoy described the draft as “a genuine effort”.

“The IFA has led the way on getting organic nutrients (farmyard manure and slurry) on to tillage farms. It will reduce our dependence on imported chemical fertiliser, improve organic matter and soil health, and take pressure off land rental, as tillage farmers cannot compete at current rental prices.”

Bobby Miller, chair of the Irish Grain Growers, said that his organisation had received the draft recommendations, and would carefully consider the report internally before commenting publicly.

Full report

The full draft report is expected to be published by the end of August.