Crowds at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois in 2015.

I see that Park Ratheniska GAA and ladies’ football clubs are raffling off a shed at the Ploughing next week.

They’re hoping to pay for some new floodlights to keep training through the winter now that the lads have made senior status and the ladies are hoping to make the intermediate final.

They can’t use the pitch for the three days of the Ploughing so call in and have a chat with them. You might even buy a ticket.