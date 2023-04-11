The rain has brought the drill to a standstill on Gareth Culligan's farm outside Stabannon, Co Louth.

Some 150mm of rain has fallen on the farm in March, according to Gareth's rain gauge, which has left some of the spring beans he has sown sitting in water.

He estimates that out of 40 acres sown outside Duleek, Co Meath, he will have to resow at least 10 acres.

One-third of Gareth's 100 acres of beans is sown, with another 60 acres to go.

This will put him under a bit of pressure once the ground conditions improve.

There are still spring oats to be sown and spring rape, which will be sown at the end of the month.

Waterlogged winter wheat on the farm.

While Gareth is behind on sowing, he has caught up with fertiliser spreading and spraying and is hoping the ground conditions improve so he can finish sowing his spring beans in two weeks' time.