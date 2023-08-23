Again this week, we return to the topic we raised last week on the nonsensical rule about having equal area for lie-back and grazing forage crops.

The real implications of this could well mean more problems for the environment and will mean more cost to farmers searching for alternatives on low margin business.

This week, we feature the potential impacts for tillage farmers and the store lamb trade. We need to see real clarity on rumoured amendments sooner rather than later.

Spring barley harvest progresses well

It is nice to be able to report good progress in harvesting spring barley crops, especially in the south and east of the country this week.

It won’t change the overall outcome of the poor returns to tillage farmers which, no matter how the harvest finishes, will still be under severe pressure this year when all is said and done.

For most farmers, it’s still a case of trying to make the most of salvaging a straw crop and working to get a green crop back in as soon as possible to protect what nutrients are in the soil.