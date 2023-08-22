The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association has said that new rules for grazing forage crops on tillage land will torpedo the efforts of tillage and drystock farmers to work together.

Under new CAP rules, a grass lie-back covering an area equivalent to that of the forage crop must be provided when grazing.

ICSA tillage chair Gavin Carberry stated that this requirement must be removed to facilitate the grazing of forage crops.

The rule change could also have serious implications for those who opted for a forage crop measure in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES), which have only become known to farmers at the time of planting, Carberry warned.

'Chaos'

“This requirement - which has been brought in at the last minute - has not only torpedoed the huge potential for tillage and drystock farmers to work together, but it has also thrown many ACRES plans into chaos,” he said.

“Tillage farmers have been very much encouraged to grow forage crops to capture benefits such as nutrient sharing between tillage and livestock farmers.

“Likewise for cattle and sheep farmers, the availability of forage crops on tillage land has been of enormous value, particularly when traditional fodder is in short supply.”

Department gone ‘over the top’

The new rule makes “no sense” as the lie-back requirement “will put an end to this type of collaboration” between livestock and tillage farmers, according to the ICSA.

The tillage chair called for the requirement to be removed, arguing that the terms of the new CAP’s Good Agricultural and Environmental Conditions (GAECs) would allow for it.

“Imposing a lie-back area that must be at least equal in area to the adjacent non-grass forage area is an over-the-top interpretation of GAEC 6,” Carberry continued.

“It is totally unfeasible to expect tillage farmers to sow an area of grass that is equal to the area assigned for forage crops.

“It makes no sense and it is the reason why many tillage farmers, me included, will not be sowing catch crops this year.”

For farmers in ACRES, Carberry stated that “Many have already sown catch crops with no other available land beside it to grow grass. What is a farmer in this position supposed to do?”

