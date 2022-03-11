The door was stolen on Wednesday night from a farm in New Inn, Co Tipperary.

The left-hand side door of a 1989 Ford 7610 Super Q cab has been stolen in Co Tipperary.

The owner of the tractor, PJ Boland, a beef farmer from New Inn, believes that this was a "farmer-type robbery".

"I presume they [robber] wanted it for their own use," Boland said.

When Boland went to put in a bale of silage on Thursday morning, he noticed the door had been stolen.

He said it was a most unusual robbery, as they just took the door and nothing else.

Boland said that he doesn't live in an isolated spot adding that he's "not even 300 yards from the village."

"They were brazen whoever they were.

"I was talking to a guard who said these kind of things don’t usually happen around here and that thefts in general were low.

"It's disappointing really that your own privacy can be invaded like this," he said.

The tractor was recently painted, Boland said, and "the only way it'd stand out is if it was on a dirty tractor," he added.

If anyone has any information, please ring PJ Boland on 087-948 0890.