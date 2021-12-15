A blue Ford 6640 tractor was stolen from a farmyard at Clonaugh, Enfield, Co Kildare, at approximately 4am on 1 December.

The registration of the four-wheel-drive tractor is 92 KE 16012. It was fitted with a black Howard front loader and silage grab.

In the hours after it was taken, the tractor was sighted a number of times travelling in convoy with a white van thought to be a VW Caddy or Ford Connect. The tractor crossed the R402 near Carbury bog and drove on to Clogharinka and then towards Kinnegad, Co Westmeath.

The tractor has approximately 6,000 hours on the clock and is in good condition. The theft of the tractor has caused a major inconvenience for the farmer, Greg Quinn, as he is now relying on the goodwill of neighbours’ to fodder his stock.

Any information can be given to him on 087-643 1076 or to gardaí.