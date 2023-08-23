This Ford TW 35, with 8,357 hours, on clock sold for €36,500 (no VAT) plus fees.

With a raft of freshly restored Ford tractors up for grabs, this midlands auction was always going to garner significant interest from across the country and overseas.

The machinery clearance auction was held by Michael Doyle on behalf of Machinery Warehouse near Collinstown, in Co Westmeath.

With 60 lots up for grabs across a mix of tractors, farm machinery and plant, a 70% clearance rate was achieved on the evening.

This Ford 7810, fitted with a turbo and air conditioning with 7,729 hours, got €23,000 (no VAT) plus fees.

With almost 400 people registering to bid ahead of the auction, a further 3,500 viewers tuned in to keep an eye on proceedings.

Unsurprisingly, the majority of the interest was shown for the older Ford models, most of which were restored to a high standard.

It was an immaculate Ford TW35 that came out on top on the evening.

With 8,357 hours on clock, it secured €36,500 (no VAT) plus commission and was sold to a buyer in Wales.

In fact, 10 lots on the evening, mostly tractors, were sold to overseas buyers.

This tidy Deutz DX 140 sold for €15,545 (no VAT) plus fees.

Lots sold

Other prices, not pictured, included €18,600 (plus VAT) for a 2016 Kubota KX61-3 excavator with 2,247 hours, with a grading digging bucket; €19,000 (no VAT) for a Ford 5600 Dual Power with 7,307 hours; €17,100 (plus VAT) for a 2015 Kubota KX71-3 with 2,720 hours with a grading digger bucket; €15,700 (no VAT) for a 2003 Renault 355X fitted with a Rossmore front-end loader and €11,000 (plus VAT) for a Rolland rear-discharge muck spreader.

Other lots included a Terex one tonne mini dumper which sold for €7,300 (plus VAT); a Ford 3600 with 5,365 hours which sold for €5,800 (no VAT) plus fees; a Conor 2,500-gallon slurry tanker with trail and shoe brackets selling for €3,100 (plus VAT) and a 23ft bale trailer re-sprayed with a new timber floor and lights, selling for €3,100 (no VAT).