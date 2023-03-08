Cattle numbers are lower year on year between 12 and 30 months of age.

Market forecasts continue to show fewer beef cattle on NI farms when compared to last year.

APHIS data published by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) indicates 11,488 fewer beef animals on farm aged between 12 and 30 months of age.

The main differences occur in cattle aged 18 to 24 months with 8,210 fewer animals on farm at 1 March when compared to last year.

The forecasts suggest supplies are likely to remain tight throughout spring and early summer, although much will depend on the level of processing demand during this period.

To date in 2023, local slaughterings remain strong, although they are down on the record numbers recorded in 2022. The total number killed to the week ending 4 March is 85,874, down 2% on the 87,932 from the same period in 2022, but still 10% ahead of the equivalent from 2021.

While prime cattle numbers are back around 4%, cow slaughterings are actually slightly ahead, with over 20,000 already slaughtered to date.

Prices are holding steady this week with factory quotes on 466p/kg for U-3 grading animals although most reports indicate prime steers and heifers are moving between 480p and 484p/kg.

UK prices

Across the UK, it is factory prices in central England that are setting the pace, with U3 cattle breaking the 500p/kg barrier in recent weeks. Data compiled by the LMC shows that U3 heifers in the week ending 25 February averaged 504.5p/kg.

Throughout the rest of Britain, prices paid for U3 grading heifers are generally hovering around 493p to 495p/kg.

On U3 steers, prices are again strongest in the English midlands with an average of 496.9p/kg paid during the week ending 25 February.

Comparison

In contrast, beef prices paid in NI during the same period averaged 480p/kg to 482p/kg for U3 grading steers and heifers. On a 350kg carcase, the gap to Britain works out at approximately £40 per head. A slightly wider gap is evident with U3 grading young bulls (£48 on a 350kg carcase) and with O3 grading cows (£60 on a 350kg carcase).

Europe

Despite that, the NI beef trade has been extremely positive since the start of the year and prices are amongst the highest in Europe.

LMC data shows Britain had the second highest price across Europe during February, bettered only by Italy. NI factories paid the sixth highest beef price, with the Republic of Ireland in seventh.

