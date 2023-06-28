The Forest Expansion Scheme is for planting at least three hectares. \ Philip Doyle.

Grant schemes for planting trees in NI have re-opened for new applications until 31 August 2023.

Under the Small Woodland Grant Scheme, a payment worth £2,925/ha is available for establishing new, native woodlands in areas of 0.2ha and larger.

The Forest Expansion Scheme is for planting at least 3ha in native woodland, mixed woodland, or commercial conifer forest. Successful applicants can receive up to 100% of costs associated with woodland establishment.

With both schemes, annual payments are also payable over a 10-year period. An annual payment of £350/ha is available on the Small Woodland Grant Scheme. Payment rates range from £75 to £425/ha under the Forest Expansion Scheme, depending on land type.

Areas planted under both schemes also remain eligible for the Basic Payment Scheme.