The Department's letters will issue to farmers who have not planted within six months of obtaining an afforestation license. \ Ramona Farrelly

Neither the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) forestry committee nor the Social, Economic Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA) have been consulted on the Department of Agriculture’s (DAFM) plans to deliver an increased payment to the holders of afforestation licenses “in the coming weeks” both groups have said.

The “enhanced” planting payments to be made at the Form 2 stage of forestry establishment are intended to cover “additional environmental reports to assist the application process” the Department has told the Irish Farmers Journal.

Representatives from the IFA and SEEFA have reported of “hearing nothing” of this increased payment, which had initially been raised by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett last week.

Resubmitting applications

A spokesperson from SEEFA told the Irish Farmers Journal that many of those seeking afforestation licenses had to resubmit entire applications after one single document had not been included in an initial application.

The spokesperson also said that some environmental reports had been submitted by farmers before the Department had conducted the exact same ecological assessments, rendering the applicants report fee “wasted”.

“The Department of Agriculture proposed this additional grant payment at Form 2 stage, which was rejected by [the Project Woodland] working group as it is wholly not sufficient, but it is our understanding that DAFM are still proceeding with same,” they said.

Department letters

The Department also confirmed that it had intended on write to farmers “this week” on the issue of licenses that had been granted but unactioned within six months of issuance.

The Department confirmed that it would be writing to these license holders “to remind them of the benefits of planting and to encourage them to use their valid licence”.

Minister Hackett had stated last week that the Department would seek to obtain the reasons why these landowners had not proceeded with planting works.

“We are also going to write to the holders of afforestation licences, that is, those who have been in receipt of a licence for more than six months, to ascertain one on one what the issues are and whether they have changed their minds or leased their lands to a neighbouring farmer,” she said.

The Department did not confirm, when queried by the Irish Farmers Journal, when this particular correspondence will be sent out.

The issuing of letters by the Department comes as the conversion rate from licensing to planting stands at 64%, which is “far too low” a spokesperson from the Department has said.