The Forestry Appeals Committee (FAC) has cleared all forestry licence backlog appeals, according to its 2021 report.

The report was welcomed by Minister for Land Use and Biodiversity, Senator Pippa Hackett, on Friday.

The FAC’s report outlined that in January 2021, there were some 392 licences subject to appeal, which were carried over from the previous years, and an additional 107 licences were appealed in 2021.

During 2021, 463 of these appeal cases were closed, including the outstanding licences that were under appeal from previous years.

This now allows for timelier determination of new appeals, according to the report.

It states that the average time taken to determine an appeal from date of hearing in 2021 was 21 days.

In 2020, the FAC was hearing approximately 24 licences each month. In 2021, the FAC heard appeals against an average of 34 licences per month.

Significant year

The FAC report states that the committee now has less than 30 open appeal cases on hand for processing.

The provision of the report from FAC chair Des Johnson fulfils the legal obligations of Section 14 (4) of the Agriculture Appeals Act, 2001.

Minister Hackett described 2021 as a “significant year for the FAC, as it witnessed the transformation of its operation and a huge reduction in the backlog and turnaround times”.

The minister said: “The existence of a right of appeal by any citizen is, I believe, an essential element of the forestry decision-making process in Ireland and this must be allied to an efficient appeals process which the FAC is now very clearly delivering.

“It’s important that both appellants and licence holders see a transparent and comprehensive appeals process and feel that due process is fully served and this is very much the case.”

Resignation

FAC chair Des Johnson has also confirmed to Minister Hackett that he intends to step down from his role with effect from 30 April.

The minister said Mr Johnson has delivered “excellent guidance” during the “change process over the last three years” and thanked him for “overseeing an effective and responsive appeals process”.

“The [FAC] report clearly highlighted the enormous progress of the FAC last year and this is due in no small part to his stewardship of the committee,” she said.

All forestry licensing appeal decisions, assessments and consultancy reports are available on the FAC website here.

