Pippa Hackett has served as the Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity since June 2020.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett has described the forestry licensing backlog as “a problem I walked into when I took up the role.”

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Drivetime on Tuesday, Minister Hackett said: “I sympathise with farmers who planted 30 years ago and now struggle to get a licence to fell. The average time for a felling licence is nine to 12 months, which is still far too long.”

When asked, Minister Hackett could not give a timeline for when the licensing backlog would be cleared. There are an estimated 6,000 licences currently in the system awaiting attention.

Farmer view: ‘How could you encourage anyone to look at forestry?’

Jason Fleming, Kenmare, Co Kerry

“I’ve been looking for a thinning licence for around 30ac of forestry for the last two, two and half years. It’s frustrating to say the least.

“We’ve been in constant contact with the Department of Agriculture but there seems to be no progress. There are hundreds of farmers in the same situation as me.

“We went into this in good faith 17 or 18 years ago. The forest needs to be thinned from a management point of view, but our hands are tied until we get a licence.”

Approval

“There should be one licence and you get it the day you’re approved to plant, exactly like planning permission for a house. There might be some problems getting it, but once you have it, you have it.

“It makes no sense having three different licences for thinning, roadways, and clearfelling.

“I mean, what could you tell another farmer if he asked how you’re getting on with the forestry?

“It’s turning farmers against it.”