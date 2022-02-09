Forestry buyers and sellers want to trade but are unable to do so due to the ‘cumbersome and complex’ licensing system, according to Tradeforus Forestry. \ Philip Doyle.

The forestry licensing targets for 2022 set by Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity Pippa Hackett are cotton soft, according to the Social Economic Environmental Forestry Association (SEEFA).

Minister Hackett’s licensing target of 5,200 remains a “business-as-usual approach” from politicians and civil servants “who are not listening to anyone, even their own peers”, according to SEEFA spokesperson, Paddy Bruton of Forestry Services Ltd.

He said the plan, which “guarantees underspend in the forestry sector” by the Department is “a direct result of political ineptitude married to senior civil servant incompetence”.

The comments come following the launch of Minister Hackett’s forestry licensing plan for 2022 on Friday.

Her Department says it will issue a total of 5,200 licences, which would represent an increase of 30% on those issued in 2021.

Even if the Department meets the cotton soft targets for output contained in the plan, which it has never done before, it delivers less than 50% of the requirements of the private sector for 2022

Within this, Minister Hackett says the Department will issue 1,040 afforestation licences, up 107% on the 502 issued in 2021.

Meanwhile, the forecast private felling licence output is 1,830, up 36% on the 1,345 issued in 2021.

However, responding to these targets, Bruton warned: “Even if the Department meets the cotton soft targets for output contained in the plan, which it has never done before, it delivers less than 50% of the requirements of the private sector for 2022”.

Intervention

Bruton called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to “personally intervene” and revise the licensing plan to ensure it delivers for the private forestry sector.

Elsewhere, general manager of Tradeforus Forestry, an online platform for forestry sellers and buyers, Hugh Healy, said: “While the plan’s intent is to be commended, it is undermined by a lack of detail and ambition.

We should look to countries like Scotland and Denmark

“We are talking to forestry buyers and sellers every day who want to trade but are unable to do so due to the cumbersome and complex licensing system.

“We should look to countries like Scotland and Denmark.

“Here, efficient, properly resourced licensing systems exist with an emphasis on action over red tape.

“This, in turn, generates more harvesting and planting of forestry and, by extension, more investment and employment in the sector.”

