The scheme aims to improve the forestry management practices of participants.

The forestry knowledge transfer group (KTG) scheme for 2022 has been opened to applications by Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Senator Pippa Hackett.

The scheme will allow participating forest owners to receive €70 per meeting over a seven-meeting programme, with the forestry advisers facilitating the meeting receiving €6,500 for every programme delivered.

Those who have taken part in the 2018, 2019 or 2020-2021 forestry knowledge transfer schemes will be ineligible to apply.

The groups will be led by professional foresters and will aim to increase the level of forestry management activities by attendees.

‘Ambitious’ plans

Minister Hackett stated that in excess of €1.3m had been allocated by the Department to forestry KTG schemes.

Some 1,500 forest owners had participated in previous KTG schemes for the sector.

I have very ambitious plans for the sector

“I am delighted to reopen the forestry KTG scheme for a fourth year. The scheme provides a very useful opportunity for forest owners to gain additional knowledge to help them manage their forests in a sustainable way over their lifetime,” Minister Hackett said.

“As minister for forestry I have very ambitious plans for the sector, and we are currently developing a new forestry strategy and forestry programme.

“Key to implementing the forestry strategy and the forestry programme will be improving the forestry management knowledge of farmers and landowners, and the KTG scheme will help to drive this,” she added.