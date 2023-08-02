The area of land licensed for afforestation plummeted in 2023 as the Government’s proposed forestry programme for 2023 to 2027 has yet to gain EU approval.

Only 18% of the area granted license to plant by this time last year has been granted so far in 2023, according to the latest forestry dashboard figures released by the Department of Agriculture.

There have been licenses issued for a total of 140ha of new forestry by the end of July 2023. This area was almost 2,500ha by the end of July last year.

'Imminent' reply

Last week, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue responded to queries put by both Government and opposition TDs that the European Commission’s reply on the proposed forestry schemes is imminent.

“The Department has been engaging proactively and intensively with the [European] Commission over the last few months in order to secure approval,” the Minister said.

“I can advise that, to this effect, my Department has responded in detail to each written correspondence relating to this notification and expect a final reply in coming weeks.”

Planting and new applications fell from the back end of last year as landowners awaited the opening up of forestry schemes with higher payment rates announced by Government in its proposed scheme.

Felling is running 27% behind the equivalent period in 2022 in area terms. However, timber volumes are at similar levels.