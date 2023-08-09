Forests made up of several tree species - lifecycle stages are more resilient to climate change, the Commission has said. \ Donal O'Leary

The European Commission acknowledged that the potential sources of income for forest owners from sources other than selling timber from commercial forestry stands are “very limited” at present.

“Despite the actual value of, and increasing demand for, the large variety of forest ecosystem services, wood production remains the main - if not the only - source of income for forest owners and managers,” it said in a new set of guidelines published on forestry payments.

Challenges remain in identifying which payment rates are appropriate for different forestry types, as it can be difficult to ascertain between the levels of environmental services delivered by an individual plot.

Some private sector funding could be levered to push the forestry sectors towards these environmentally-focused woodlands, according to the Commission.

Member states can use the natura 2000 logo on goods originating either completely or significantly from natura 2000 sites, once the production of the goods are “fully compatible” with the conservation objectives of the site.

Voluntary guidelines

The guidelines are voluntary for EU countries to take on board when establishing their own forestry payment programmes and were formulated in line with the EU Biodiversity Strategy for 2030.

The Commission stated that when designing forestry programmes, member states should consider the impact that one environmental service delivered by forestry could have on other environmental services.

They should also prioritise which forestry areas are prioritised for payment “because it might be difficult to provide funding for all eligible forests”.

Biodiversity and climate

The guidelines say that forestry can provide environmental services including biodiversity benefits, water purification, flood prevention and climate action.

Forests made up of several tree species, age classes and lifecycle stages are more resilient to climate change than even-aged monocultures, the new guidelines state.

