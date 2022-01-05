The last time we did a forestry wishlist was for the year 2019. Apart from Brexit, virtually all the areas of concern then, have yet to be resolved.
Those who responded to the request for three wishes in December 2018 bemoaned the poor afforestation performance which had fallen to 5,536ha the previous year.
Little did they know that within two years, planting would fall to 2,434ha and forestry licences would still be a live issue.
It is no surprise then that afforestation, licence regulation and approval, forestry promotion through an independent forestry development agency and ash dieback are still core wishes.
Carbon trading, climate change and the need to incorporate forestry in CAP will be key issues in 2022, as well as the findings of Project Woodland.
The following is a summary of stakeholders’ wishes for the coming year and beyond.
“There are so many issues that need fixing,” said Vincent Nally, chair of the IFA farm forestry committee. “For example, a resolution to the ash dieback debacle, will remain a priority for the IFA,” he said. He chose the following three wishes:
Mark McAuley, director of Forest Industries Ireland (FII) highlighted forestry regulation, farmer afforestation and wood promotion in his three wishes to:
Paddy Bruton, director of Forestry Services Ltd and Euroforest Ireland, said: “Let 2022 be a year of regrowth and restoration of confidence and stability in this great rural indigenous industry.” He said that to achieve its potential, the sector needs a forestry development agency which would help in granting the following wishes:
Teige Ryan’s medium-term wish was for the establishment of an independent forestry development agency.
However, the director of None so Hardy Nurseries and chair of the Social, Economic Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA) decided on the following three wishes that could be achieved this year with political will and commitment by the Department:
Pat O’Sullivan, technical director, Society of Irish Foresters, called for:
John Roche, MD, Arbor Forest Management Ltd, selected the following wishes:
Olive Leavy’s wishes reflect forest owners difficulties in relation to forestry licences and ash dieback. The secretary of the Irish Forest Owners hopes for:
Dermot Houlihan, chair, Association of Irish Forestry Consultants (AIFC), asked for:
A few respondents decided that if one wish was realised in 2022, they would be happy.
This cohort included Clodagh O’Reilly, Coillte director of sales and supply chain; Marina Conway, CEO, Western Forestry Co-operative; Des O’Toole, marketing and communications director, FII; and Donal Whelan, director Irish Timber Growers Association.
Clodagh O’Reilly wished: “That the full spectrum of tangible benefits that the forestry sector delivers are recognised and included in forestry policy so that the sector can lead the way for a sustainable future.”
My wish is for a licence system that would work for, rather than against farmers
Marina Conway said although the creation of a forestry development agency and a carbon payment for native woodland owners needed to be addressed, she would be pleased if just one wish was granted.
“My wish is for a licence system that would work for, rather than against farmers, and allow them to plant and fell trees as a normal part of their farming enterprise,” she said.
Donal Whelan said: “Despite forestry’s contribution to biodiversity, flood control, air quality, wellness and particularly climate change mitigation, our woodland owners do not receive remuneration for supplying these public goods to society.”
He called for “the development of a Forestry Carbon Code (FCC), which has real potential for the State and forest owners.”
Des O’Toole focused on his role in promoting and marketing homegrown sawn timber products.
“As we transition to a low-carbon economy, that the value of our commercial forestry sector to deliver low carbon, local and sustainable wood products is acknowledged and supported through ‘wood first’ policies,” was his sole wish.
