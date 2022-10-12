So begins the Department’s ‘shared vision’, which has high ambitions for Ireland’s arboreal future. It outlines the current and long-term objectives for forestry. It avoids details. These will follow in the new Forest Strategy and in the Forestry Programme (2023-2027).

The public have expressed their views about Ireland’s forests in two recent opinion polls. Their views have been refreshingly positive, helped no doubt by the health and wellbeing benefits that forests provide to the people who make 29 million annual visits to recreational forests.

If the vision is to carry weight, then the stakeholders must buy into it and make it happen. And there is much in it to engage the people and organisations charged with its implementation – now the real work begins.

While the public need continuous assurances that non-wood benefits such as recreation and biodiversity are maintained and enhanced, the stakeholders who will bring the vision to life are those who make their land available for afforestation, those who plant and maintain it and the timber processors who add value to this renewable product.

Carbon sequestration

It needs to dovetail with Ireland’s Climate Action Plan, which places strong emphasis on carbon sequestration in the forest and storage throughout the forest cycle. The vision states: “Forestry is at the centre of the circular and green economy, with Irish grown timber the material of choice for the substitution of carbon intensive building products for new Irish homes.”

The circular economy drivers include nurseries, foresters, farmers, sawmillers, contractors and wood energy companies. They have clearly stated that business as usual will not achieve a viable forestry programme, and have called for an independent forestry development agency. They need to be listened to if the shared vision is to become a shared reality.