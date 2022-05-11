Cross-Party climate change protest before the start of the new session at Stormont. \ Houston Green

Across the nine MLAs who served on the last Stormont Agriculture committee, seven were returned at the election, although both women on the committee missed out.

In Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) MLA Rosemary Barton effectively lost her seat to her running mate, former UUP leader, Tom Elliott.

In South Belfast, Green Party leader Clare Bailey was squeezed out after a strong showing from the Alliance party. Bailey, who led the charge in the last mandate for climate targets that would have virtually wiped out local livestock farming, was a highly influential voice on the committee.

However, her demise, along with her sole party colleague Rachel Woods in North Down, is unlikely to mean that climate issues take a back seat, with Alliance MLAs ready to take up the baton.

Elsewhere in the election, Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots was second to be elected in his new constituency of South Belfast, while former Ulster Farmers’ Union president Ian Marshall had a tough baptism in West Tyrone, polling 1,876 first preference votes for the UUP.