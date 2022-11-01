Former food business leader Flor Healy has been appointed to join the board of Kepak Group as a non-executive director. / Philip Doyle

Former food business leader Flor Healy has been appointed to join the board of Kepak Group as a non-executive director.

Healy recently retired from his post as CEO of the British food manufacturing firm Samworth Brothers.

He has also had stints at the helm at Cheesestrings, Richmond and Mattesons after working across various divisions of Kerry Foods.

'Excited'

“I am excited to have the opportunity to join the board of Kepak Group at this time. The food industry will undergo significant change in the years ahead and the businesses that adapt to the changing landscape are the businesses that will thrive in the future,” Healy commented.

“I look forward to working with the team at Kepak in helping to shape that future.”

Kepak Group board CEO John Horgan welcomed Healy to the board.

“His extensive expertise and long-standing career in the food industry will provide invaluable advice and guidance to the business,” said Horgan.