Former Dairygold CEO and UCC dairy science graduate Jim Woulfe has been appointed to board of Enterprise Ireland.

Woulfe worked at Dairygold for 42 years and, in 2009, rose to the rank of CEO. He also held many leadership roles throughout his career, including head of HR and head of agri business at Dairygold.

Woulfe successfully led Dairygold through the EU deregulation of milk controls and the subsequent growth and expansion.

Just last week, he was awarded the Cork Chamber 'Outstanding contribution to business award', recognising his lengthy

career in the agri-food industry, along with other notable achievements.

An Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar has said that last week’s results, which show a record increase in jobs of almost 12,000 last year, demonstrate the strength of Irish businesses, across every part of the country.

"This has been in spite of the immense difficulties of the past couple of years. Enterprise Ireland has done phenomenal work and will continue to play a pivotal role as we build on this in the period ahead," he said.

Other appointment

Along with Woulfe, former strategy and business development director at The Restaurant Group plc Lucinda Woods has also been appointed to the board.

Varadkar said: “I wish Jim and Lucinda the very best of luck as they take on this new challenge.

"I’m confident their previous experience will bring a huge amount to the board and they will be very well placed to help businesses get back on their feet after this extraordinary period.”

Enterprise Ireland chair Terence O’Rourke said: "Their vast business experience will be a valuable asset to our board and I look forward to working with them in the coming years to ensure that Enterprise Ireland-assisted companies continue to make a very important contribution to economic activity across all parts of the country.”

Experience

Woulfe was a member of several boards over the years, including Ornua Co-Operative Ltd (Irish Dairy Board), Cork Institute of Technology, (CIT – now MTU), St Mary's Secondary School Mallow, Malting Company of Ireland (MCI) and Munster Cattle Breeding Group (MCBG).

Working with the Dairygold board, Woulfe led the largest capital investment programme in Dairygold’s history.

Present board memberships

Fota Wildlife Park, Cork - board member and chair of audit and risk sub-committee.

Cork Airport - advisory council (CAAC).

National Competitiveness & Productivity Council (NCPC) - advisory role.