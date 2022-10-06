The site is clean and tidy and awaiting a new owner.

Farmers in the Leinster area will be familiar with a former farm machinery garage and workshop which has come on the market and is due to be sold by auction.

It’s being sold by Jordan Auctioneers and the guide price is €200,000.

The site is midway between Naas and Kilcullen – about 6km from both – on what was the old main road in the days before motorways, the R448. It was the main road from Dublin down to Carlow, Kilkenny and neighbouring counties.

The property traded in machinery since 1982 and the former owners always had a display of used machinery out front, on sale, to tempt passing farmers.

The exact location of the property is Stephenstown North, Two Mile House, Naas. It’s still a great location with easy access to motorways and towns.

The garage and workshop stand on 0.44ac. There is an enclosed workshop of approximately 192m2 (2,066ft2) with sliding door, office and stores. Outside there is a fully secure palisade fence with gravel-based yard, outside lights and locking gates.

The auction takes place on Wednesday 26 October 2022 at 3pm in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge.