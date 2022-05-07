Former IFA president Alan Gillis from Grangecon, Co Wicklow, died on Friday 6 May.

IFA president Tim Cullinan paid tribute to Gillis, describing him as a passionate and progressive voice for Irish farming.

Gillis served as President of the IFA from 1990 to 1994.

The IFA president said Gillis’ approach was underpinned by decency and a commitment to represent fellow farmers at the highest level.

Cullinan said Gillis had been a determined leader for farmers during a period of significant change in the sector.

“The impact of trade deals under GATT, the forerunner to WTO, posed a serious threat to Irish agriculture and Alan Gillis led a strong campaign to safeguard farm incomes,” he said.

Gillis represented farmers at a number of levels, including as chair of Leinster Milk Producers, which later became FMP. He went on to serve as an MEP for the Leinster constituency.

Cullinan extended his sympathies to the Gillis family on behalf of IFA.

May he rest in peace.