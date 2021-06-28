Former Macra na Feirme president Thomas Duffy has been elected to the board of CEJA, an EU-wide umbrella organisation for young farmer groups.

Duffy, who only completed his term as Macra president earlier this year, has been elected as one of the four vice presidents of the organisation.

CEJA’s new president is Diana Lenzi from Italy. The three other vice-presidents are Anne-Catherine Dalcq from Belgium, Adam Nowak from Poland, and Doris Letina from Slovenia.

They will serve in their respective roles until 2023.

Newly-elected president Lenzi said: “I am incredibly happy and proud to take up such a huge responsibility to lead CEJA from today.

“We are on the forefront of a season of great challenges, and CEJA will be ready and prompt to react and collaborate to build a stronger future for the young farmers of Europe.”