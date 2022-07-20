Former Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has told the Irish Farmers Journal that he is insisting the emissions target for agriculture will be set no higher than 22%.

The Fianna Fáil TD said he would “insist and argue” within his party that the emissions target for agriculture be set at the lower end of the initial recommendations.

Agriculture must cut emissions from the sector by between 22% to 30% by 2030.

Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan, he said, has the potential to do a lot more for emissions targets, energy provision and the economy rather than the “lazy nod” to the agricultural sector.

“Minister Ryan should be hell bent on improving the meagre targets associated with offshore wind energy,” he added.