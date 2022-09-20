Mary Coughlan at her home in the Frosses, Co Donegal. \ Clive Wasson

Former minister for agriculture Mary Coughlan is to chair a national conference on women in farming.

Coughlan was minister from 2004 to 2008 and is a former Tánaiste.

Launching the conference at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co Laois, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said that gender equality is a priority for him and the Government.

A date for the event has yet to be set, but it is to take place in the coming months.

'Significant contribution'

“The significant contribution of women to the agri-food sector in Ireland has not always been afforded the recognition it deserves and I have been working to address that issue.

"The convening of a national conference provides an opportunity for stakeholders to provide input on how to increase the visibility and status of women in agriculture,” he said.

Minister McConalogue said that Coughlan’s “expertise and experience equip her to lead for positive change on gender in the agri-food sector”.

Statistics

Women account for 13% of all farm holders in Ireland.

At the same time, Central Statistics Office data shows there are approximately 75,000 female farm workers in Ireland. This points to over 58,000 women working in farming without visibility and without status as a farm holder.

The programme for government recognises the need to do more on gender equality and includes a commitment to developing and implementing a new strategy for women and girls.