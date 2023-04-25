Former Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced he will not contest the next general election.

The Fine Gael TD for Cork North West was Minister for Agriculture from May 2016 to June 2020.

He informed the Fine Gael Cork north west constituency executive on Monday night that he had decided not to contest the next general election.

“I will always be grateful to the people of Cork north west for giving me the privilege of representing them in Dáil Éireann. It is my firm intention to continue to work on their behalf until the end of the current Dáil term.

Move on

“My commitment to the Fine Gael party and its leadership is unchanged. I informed the Taoiseach of my decision some days ago.

"I wish the Fine Gael party and all my Oireachtas colleagues the very best. Politics by its nature requires renewal and it’s time for me to move on.”

Taoiseach

Paying tribute to Creed, the Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar said: “Michael has been an exceptional representative for Cork north west who has worked tirelessly for his constituents.

“In recent years he can point to the opening of the Macroom-Ballyvourney bypass as a major achievement. He secured State investment in local schools and other essential facilities, and worked hard to bring jobs to the constituency.

“Michael was a committed Minister for Agriculture who championed Irish farming and fishing, and sought to protect and grow these sectors in the face of various challenges.

"Above all, Michael is a true gentleman, who will be missed from the parliamentary party. I wish him well in the future," he said.

Dáil

The Macroom native was first elected to the Dáil in 1989 and he held several positions on the Fine Gael opposition front bench, including the agriculture portfolio from 2007 to 2010.

Since leaving the minister’s office in 2020, Creed has been a member of the Oireachtas finance committee.

Priorities

His priorities for the remainder of the Government term include the development of the N22 Macroom-Baile Mhuirne bypass and working with cabinet “to ensure the economic recovery reaches rural Ireland and constituencies such as Cork North West”.

His decision not to run in the next election comes days after Fine Gael TD for Carlow-Kilkenny John Paul Phelan confirmed that he would not be standing in the next election on health grounds.

Creed now brings to four the number of rural Fine Gael TDs who have confirmed they will not be contesting the next election.

Kerry’s Brendan Griffin and Donegal’s Joe McHugh will also retire from Dáil Éireann once this Government’s term is up.