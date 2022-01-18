Former Teagasc director Professor Gerry Boyle has been appointed to Arrabawn's board of dairy business as the co-op's independent director.

Speaking following his appointment, Prof Boyle said: "Farmers have many organisations talking to them, but the one that they probably listen to more than any is their co-op."

He added that as he lives within the Arrabawn catchment and this was an important factor in his decision.

“For that reason, the co-op has a huge role to play in achieving sustainability. Sustainability is not just about climate change targets, but also about ensuring sustainable farm incomes, which underpin rural development.

Leadership

"That’s where the co-op comes in. It can give leadership, it can bring farmers on a journey to help them achieve their sustainability goals and, in turn, help ensure rural Ireland remains vibrant,” Boyle said.

Boyle went on to say that dairying and farming generally have been the bedrock of the Irish economy since the foundation of the State, but when other sectors of the economy are strong, it tends to be undervalued.

“If you look back, however, to 2008, it was the Cinderella sector up to then, but when the crash came, agri exports were critical to propping up the economy at the time.

"Only then did the sector get its due recognition. That is easily forgotten when the wider economy is going well. We produce enough food here for a population of 50 million people, so that’s a huge amount of exports and a huge amount of value to the economy,” he said.

'Expertise and experience'

Arrabawn chair Edward Carr welcomed Boyle to the board and said: “We’re very fortunate to have Gerry join us. He has an incredible amount of expertise and experience.

"He is very passionate about the industry and has a vision for the future and passion for the industry."

Carr added that Boyle brings a great blend of experience due to the huge value he places on rural development.

"For us to be able to draw on [that] at a very important time for the industry, he will be a huge addition to [the] board of Arrabawn and we look forward to drawing on that expertise and bringing it to bear for every one of our members and, indeed, for rural Ireland,” Carr said.

History

Professor Boyle is emeritus professor of economics at the National University of Ireland (NUI), Maynooth, and former head of its economics department.

He is also a former member of the senate of the NUI and an adjunct professorship, University of Missouri, Columbia.

From 1995 to 1997, he served some time as economic adviser to the Taoiseach and was an economist with the Central Bank of Ireland and senior international consultant with the World Bank.

Gerry is a member of the Royal Irish Academy and holds an honorary doctorate in science from UCC and a distinguished award from the French government for his contribution to agriculture.