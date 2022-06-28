The Belclare Sheep Society is this year celebrating its 40th anniversary.
The breed, developed in An Foras Talúntais (now Teagasc) research centre in Belclare, Co Galway, is holding its 40th all-Ireland championships at Mullingar Show on Sunday 10 July.
Classes
Society president Eunan Bannon said there will be classes for senior ram/ewe, hogget ram/ewe and ram lamb/ewe lamb, along with awarding of the overall champion pedigree and reserve champion. The society will hold its premier sale on Tuesday 2 August in Kilkenny Mart.
