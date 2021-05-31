Robert Carey receiving his award from Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue.

An award recognising the ‘beyond outstanding’ lifelong contribution to the Irish co-operative movement has been awarded to Robert Carey of Inishowen Co-operative Livestock Mart.

Carey, from Moville, Co Donegal, was awarded the Plunkett Award for co-operative endeavour, named after Sir Horace Plunkett, founder of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS).

In 1958, Robert and others set up the Inishowen Co-operative Livestock Mart.

'A giant of co-op movement'

Presenting Robert with his award, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “Robert is a giant of the co-operative movement and has been a giant of the Inishowen Co-op movement for decades. He is a truly worthy recipient of the Plunkett Award.

“Having visited the co-op in Inishowen since I was a child, I know the legacy Robert has created and the fantastic business that is now operating as a result of Robert’s vision and foresight.”

Contribution

Carey held the position of chair on two occasions, serving as a board member for 46 years and volunteer, shareholder and long-standing customer of the mart.

Despite his retirement from the board in 2004, he continued to play an important and supportive role as a trusted adviser.

Robert is a champion of co-operation, locally, regionally and nationally

ICOS president Jerry Long said: “Robert is a champion of co-operation, locally, regionally and nationally, where he has contributed with an unwavering commitment to the business of co-operative farming in Ireland for the mutual benefit and prosperity of rural communities.

“He is justifiably respected for his knowledge and integrity and it is an honour for us to recognise him and his many years of hard work and dedication by presenting him with this prestigious national award.”

In addition to his mart roles, Carey also served as chair of Donegal IFA and the Inishowen Agricultural Show.

He was appointed to the Western Development Commission in 1994 and he served on the board of Inishowen Rural Development Co-operative.