A four-day in-depth biogas training course is to be held online between 22 June and 1 July.
The event is organised by the German-based IBBK and will provide an overview of the key technical and operational requirements of the production and treatment of biogas.
The event, which is normally held in the CREST centre in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, will be held online this year due to COVID-19.
The course is designed for farmers planning to operate an anaerobic digestion (AD) facility, policy makers, researchers and existing biogas operators and staff.
The course will be delivered by nine international speakers from Germany and the UK.
The course takes place over four days and covers a wide variety of topics:
22 June: Plant planning and operation
24 June: Practical digester biology
29 June: Green gas and biogas: treatment and utilisation.
1 July: Upgrading, spreading and marketing of digestate
The fee to take part in the course is €890 with a special rate of €490 for students. For more information get in touch with IBBK’s staff directly via email to sal@ibbk-biogas.com.
