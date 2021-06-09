If you’re interested in anaerobic digestion, then this course is for you.

A four-day in-depth biogas training course is to be held online between 22 June and 1 July.

The event is organised by the German-based IBBK and will provide an overview of the key technical and operational requirements of the production and treatment of biogas.

The event, which is normally held in the CREST centre in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, will be held online this year due to COVID-19.

The course is designed for farmers planning to operate an anaerobic digestion (AD) facility, policy makers, researchers and existing biogas operators and staff.

The course will be delivered by nine international speakers from Germany and the UK.

Programme overview

The course takes place over four days and covers a wide variety of topics:

22 June: Plant planning and operation

Overview of the biogas industry and economic and basic calculation data.

Introduction into design, planning and process engineering.

Crucial substrate parameters and their impact on plant performance.

Introduction to digester biology and biogas plant start-up.

24 June: Practical digester biology

Biological process control and process optimisation.

Meet the challenge: how to digest fibrous and N-rich feedstocks.

Treatment and digestion of straw and solid biomass.

Lessons learned from building and operating biowaste AD plants for decades.

29 June: Green gas and biogas: treatment and utilisation.

Desulphurisation.

Gas upgrading and different pathways of biogas utilisation.

Long-term experiences and lessons learned from operating biogas upgrading plants.

Biomethane as a transport fuel.

1 July: Upgrading, spreading and marketing of digestate

Process requirements for mono-digestion of chicken manure.

Overview of new digestate treatment, spreading and marketing technologies and methods.

Virtual biogas plant visit.

Q&A session.

Participation

The fee to take part in the course is €890 with a special rate of €490 for students. For more information get in touch with IBBK’s staff directly via email to sal@ibbk-biogas.com.