Suffolk Cheviot-cross sheep are the main breed cross on offer, but there are also significant numbers of the other three breed crosses. / Glenealla Photography

The fourth annual Cheviot and Cheviot Cross Breeders Group sale of ewe lambs and ewe hoggets is taking place on Friday evening 2 September in Ballybofey and Stranorlar Co-Operative Mart at 6pm.

The sale includes 1,250 replacements split into 740 ewe lambs and 520 ewe hoggets.

The sale offers prospective buyers a chance to get their hands on a number of different Cheviot breed crosses with pure Cheviot replacements, Suffolk-cross-Cheviot, Scottish Blackface-cross-Cheviot and Bluefaced Leicester-cross-Cheviot.

The group comments that a high percentage of sheep on offer are bred in rough terrain and are primed to perform and exhibit strong maternal characteristics.

A significant percentage of ewe lambs on offer will be suitable for breeding this year if buyers so wish. / Glenealla Photography

There has also been a strong focus on improving the health status of sheep on offer and details of the health programme and information on recent treatments, including vaccination for clostridial diseases and abortion-causing agents, are outlined in the sale catalogue.

Groupings

The group is also closely aligned to the Donegal Wicklow Cheviot Sheep Breeders.

This group is the first Cheviot breeding group to adopt performance recording and genotyping and the benefits of this focus on improved breeding is also paying dividends for the Cheviot and Cheviot Cross Breeders Group.

The sale will take place ringside and also through the LSL online sales platform.

Nationwide transport can be arranged and James Loriyenko from the group can be contacted for further details on 087-272 5121.