IFA pig farmer protesters at last Thursday's demonstration in Tullamore outside Carroll's Cuisine.

Pig farmers have been protesting at four secondary processors from 6am Tuesday 10 May as part of its campaign to see pig prices lifted to €2/kg by June.

Farmers are currently receiving approximately €1.68/kg and have not received a price rise since the beginning of April.

“It’s now or never for them. We are losing €55 per pig sold and this has been the case for far too long,” IFA’s pig chair Roy Gallie commented.

“We need the pig farmers to survive to fill the supermarket shelves,” he said.

The four protest locations are:

Carty Meats, Athlone.

Pilgrims, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow.

Oakpark Foods, Cahir, Co Tipperary.

and Connolly’s Pork and Bacon, Co Monaghan.