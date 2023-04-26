The EU has come under pressure to ban animal haulage journeys lasting over eight hours. / Donal O'Leary

Some 43% of all cattle movements between EU countries lasted longer than eight hours over the years 2017-2021, according to a report released by the European Court of Auditors’ (ECA) last week.

The ECA stated that the vast majority of cattle transported across borders were destined for further rearing, rather than slaughter.

Its finding is significant for Ireland, as the EU had come under sustained pressure from animal rights groups to limit animal journey times to eight hours in the Farm to Fork strategy’s tightening of animal welfare rules.

However, if the eight-hour rule was adopted, significant change would be needed to four in every 10 cattle journeys between EU member states.

The report stated the transport of live animals can have negative impacts on animal welfare but that these negatives can be mitigated if managed properly.

Monitoring livestock during transport, shortening transport times and improving animal conditions during movement can all help to prevent animal welfare issues, the auditors said.

Rest period

The auditors’ report comes just months after the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) advised that calves should receive a milk-feed at least every 12 hours during transport, and that three hours’ rest is needed before transport can resume. These recommendations would effectively cut calf journeys to a maximum of nine hours if adopted.

The ECA told the Irish Farmers Journal that it was aware of specific difficulties faced by island countries like Ireland in limiting livestock transport times when stock are exported live to the continent, but it stated that the eight-hour rule is ultimately a political decision.

“We know that these remote countries have challenges and I think this is one reason why it has been difficult to come to a solution when it comes to the eight-hour limit,” report author Eva Lindström said.

The new report also points out that there is uneven enforcement of EU animal transport rules across member states, leaving “loopholes” for some to exploit when moving livestock. It notes that supporting small-scale, local slaughterhouses could benefit animal welfare, as finished livestock would have shorter distances to travel for killing.